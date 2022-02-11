Why did Vimeo stock surge today? Bouncing off post-earnings drop

Vimeo Holdings (NASDAQ:VMEO) surged 14.2% Friday, a volatile rebound from what ended up as a 19% slide Thursday in response to an earnings report where revenue guidance came as a disappointment.

The company posted revenue growth of nearly 27% for its fourth quarter, but signaled that growth in the first quarter would be closer to 17-19%.

That's a reset, Truist Securities says in response, though at least the first half of the year is looking to be a "trough as the company is seeing green shoots" that could bring growth acceleration back. The firm has a bullish price target of $36, implying 179% upside.

That revenue outlook was likely partly affected by the company's shuttering of consumer-oriented Magisto in order to refocus on serving larger businesses, Cowen suggested.

KeyBanc (with a Sector Weight rating) agrees with that: The revenue forecast absorbs "deprecating" Magisto as well as challenges from forecasting post-pandemic demand (especially in small/midsized business) and moving to a seat-based model for monetization.

J.P. Morgan has maintained a Neutral rating and cut its price target to $12 from $18; the stock has pushed back through that price target with today's surge.

Find more details on the quarter in Vimeo's earnings call transcript.

