Eli Lilly granted FDA nod for new COVID-19 antibody therapy with efficacy against Omicron

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a new monoclonal antibody called bebtelovimab, which retains efficacy against the Omicron variant, currently the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Developed by Eli Lilly (LLY -1.5%) and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL +0.7%), bebtelovimab is indicated for those aged 12 years and above for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The treatment is indicated for those who are at a high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and for whom the alternative FDA-authorized COVID-19 therapies are not suitable or available. It is not used for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the FDA said, adding that the monoclonal antibody has yet to undergo studies in that category of patients.

“Today’s action makes available another monoclonal antibody that shows activity against omicron, at a time when we are seeking to further increase supply,” remarked Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

“This authorization is an important step in meeting the need for more tools to treat patients as new variants of the virus continue to emerge.”

The FDA decision follows an agreement signed between Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and the U.S. government to deliver 600K doses of bebtelovimab this year.