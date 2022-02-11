Why did Zillow stock jump today? Robust Q4 revenue growth
Feb. 11, 2022 3:02 PM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) stock is climbing 12% in afternoon trading after the company's fourth-quarter revenue came in hotter-than-expected.
- Shares of Z surged as much as 18% earlier on Friday's session, and erased some gains shortly thereafter, as the stock market extended losses deeper into net negative territory.
- Meanwhile, Z shares have remained elevated since Thursday's close as Zillow CEO Rich Barton outlined potential growth prospects relating to his company's share of customer transactions.
- Looking forward, the Consensus EPS Revision Trend signaled Zillow will continue to lose money until the third quarter of this year. Note there's been one down revision on EPS and five down revisions on revenue for the upcoming quarter.
