Direct Digital raises $15.4M in IPO, but shares trade below offer price

Feb. 11, 2022 3:03 PM ETDRCTBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) raised approximately $15.4M from its initial public offering Friday, but saw its units open below their offer price.
  • Units of the digital advertising firm opened at $4.30 after being priced at $5.50. The units hit a high of $4.35 before dipping to $3.15 in mid-afternoon action. They last changed hands at $3.25 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Direct Digital offered 2.8M units at $5.50 per unit, raising gross proceeds of around $15.4M. Each unit consisted of one Class A share plus one warrant to buy one share at the public price.
  • Underwriters were also given a 45-day option to buy up to 420K additional shares and/or warrants to buy up to 420K additional shares at the IPO price.
  • The shares priced at the lower end of its previously announced range of $5.50 to $7.50. The company had originally planned to raise $40M, according to a filing in November.
  • For a more in-depth look at Digital Direct, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Direct Digital aims for $32M IPO.”
