Miner Royal Bafokeng has recommended its shareholders accept Impala Platinum's (OTCPK:IMPUF, OTCQX:IMPUY) offer to acquire the company, Mining.com reports, paving the way to create one of the world's biggest platinum group metals miners.

The shareholders have until June to decide on the mandatory offer; if they tender their shares, it would end a long battle between Impala and rival Northam Platinum to take control of RBPlat.

Implats' mandatory offer was triggered in December when the company crossed a 35% shareholding threshold in RBPlat.

Implats has long wanted to own RBPlat's lower cost and mechanized assets, which are adjacent to its own Rustenburg mining complex.

ETFs: PPLT, PALL, SPPP, PLTM, PGM, PTM

RBPlat is "exactly the type of asset companies should be avoiding near the end of a bullish market for a commodity," Gold Panda writes in a bearish analysis of Implats published on Seeking Alpha.