Chief Investment Officer of the California State Teachers Retirement System "CalSTRS" spoke with Bloomberg Thursday, discussing the fund's willingness to own oil stocks. When speaking of the energy transition, Mr. Ailman indicated "it can't be a fight" and that "the more we make it a fight, the more we're going to see a rebellion on the other side."

The comments came weeks after Blackrock's (NYSE:BLK) Fink held a virtual meeting with executives from Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Total (NYSE:TTE) to discuss climate change. Following the meeting, BlackRock told clients that investing in oil and gas companies with plans to reduce carbon emissions is an under-appreciated opportunity, according to Bloomberg.

Conversely, the New York State pension fund pulled investments from Canadian oil companies Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ), Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) and Imperial in early 2021. The fund doubled-down this week with a plan to divest shares in 21 US energy companies, including Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK), Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) and Hess (NYSE:HES). Stating the companies are "unprepared to adapt to a low-carbon future."

While Mr. Ailman's characterization of a "rebellion" indicates some sort of vindictive back lash from industry, he may be highlighting a real economic and climate impact that could result from broad-based, climate-conscious divestitures.

Using Shell as an example, the Company's shares trade almost 40% below historic highs, in part because of climate-conscious divestment. If all goes to plan, Shell will spend more money on stock buybacks this year than at any time in the Company's 100+ year history. When faced with the economic proposition of buying back stock at an historic discount or investing in low-carbon source of energy at historically low returns, Shell's board is put in a difficult position. Though it's perhaps unfair to characterize their choice as a "rebellion."