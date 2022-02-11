Amazon's $8.5 billion MGM pursuit taking more time for antitrust look - report
Feb. 11, 2022
- Amazon.com's (AMZN -3.6%) $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM Studios (OTC:MGMB) is likely to take a while to wrap up, as the Federal Trade Commission continues to pore over it for antitrust concerns, according to Dealreporter.
- The FTC's front office doesn't currently have the votes to move the deal either way, according to the report.
- The deal raised antitrust issues because of the vast content library held by MGM - including not only the James Bond film franchise but also Rocky and The Pink Panther, along with some 17,000 TV shows. Opponents of the deal note that an Amazon Prime Video library of more than 55,000 titles would dwarf Netflix's trove of nearly 20,000 titles.
- While the FTC could go either way, the Amazon/MGM deal is viewed as having fewer antitrust issues than AT&T's pursuit of Time Warner - a deal that the DOJ challenged unsuccessfully.
- Meanwhile, the Amazon/MGM deal was notified to the European Commission on Feb. 8, with a provisional deadline for a Phase I decision coming March 15.
- The FTC, newly under the leadership of Lina Khan, was tabbed last summer as the agency to conduct the antitrust review.
- In November, four big unions urged the Federal Trade Commission to reject the deal on antitrust grounds.