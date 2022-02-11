General Dynamics business unit nabs $829M global IT Services task order by DIA
Feb. 11, 2022 3:35 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- General Dynamics's (GD +1.2%) business unit, General Dynamics Information Technology, was awarded the Customer Care Center task order on the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III contract.
- The task order, valued at $829M over 10 years, was awarded in November by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Virginia Contracting Activity.
- Under this order, GDIT will provide a wide variety of remote and on-site IT services to support networks and domains at DIA locations globally.
- This will include modernizing workflows through automation and deploying the agency's first customer experience team which will use data insights, advanced analytics and CX methodologies to continuously evolve services and efficiently resolve IT issues.