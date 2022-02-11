ILUS International announces revenue expectation for 2022

  • ILUS International (OTCPK:ILUS -11.6%) is entering its scale-up phase and is expecting 300% growth in 2022.
  • Expects to increase its 2022 revenue on a quarterly basis to a run rate of $40M-55M.
  • In its first 11 months of operations in 2021, ILUS generated $11M, having achieved nearly 45% growth from the 3rd to the 4th quarter of 2021.
  • In 2022, ILUS expects to generate $5M-6M from FireBug, $3M-4M from TVC, and $6M-8M from BCD Fire.
  • Company’s management believes that the company has the potential to quintuple its 2022 revenue expectations and generate hundreds of millions in revenue in the next two to three years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.