ILUS International announces revenue expectation for 2022
Feb. 11, 2022 3:39 PM ETILUS International Inc. (ILUS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ILUS International (OTCPK:ILUS -11.6%) is entering its scale-up phase and is expecting 300% growth in 2022.
- Expects to increase its 2022 revenue on a quarterly basis to a run rate of $40M-55M.
- In its first 11 months of operations in 2021, ILUS generated $11M, having achieved nearly 45% growth from the 3rd to the 4th quarter of 2021.
- In 2022, ILUS expects to generate $5M-6M from FireBug, $3M-4M from TVC, and $6M-8M from BCD Fire.
- Company’s management believes that the company has the potential to quintuple its 2022 revenue expectations and generate hundreds of millions in revenue in the next two to three years.
