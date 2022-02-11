Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.5%) said it started production at Guyana's phase 2 offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block, aimed at bringing total output capacity to more than 340K bbl/day in seven years since the country's first discovery.

Exxon expects production at the Liza Unity FPSO will reach its target of 220K bbl/day later this year, adding to the 120K bbl/day of capacity at the Liza Destiny FPSO, which began production in December 2019 and is now delivering at better than design capacity.

Exxon anticipates four FPSOs with a capacity of more than 800K bbl/day will be in operation on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2025, up from a previous projection of 750K bbl/day from the block by 2026.

Operator and 45% owner Exxon, 30% stakeholder Hess (HES +4.1%) and Cnooc have estimated the Stabroek Block's recoverable resource base totals at least 10B boe.

