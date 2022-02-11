Zions' Nevada State Bank acquires three branches of City National's Northern Nevada

  • Zions' (NASDAQ:ZION) Nevada State Bank has signed agreement to acquire three Northern Nevada branches from City National Bank.
  • In addition to the three branches, the purchase includes approximately $480M in deposits and $110M in commercial and consumer loans.
  • Commenting on the branch purchase, Terry Shirey, President and CEO of Nevada State Bank, expressed that “It will be business as usual for the clients of these City National branches while we complete all the necessary transaction details."
  • Transaction is expected to close by Q3 2022.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.