Zions' Nevada State Bank acquires three branches of City National's Northern Nevada
Feb. 11, 2022 4:19 PM ETZions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Zions' (NASDAQ:ZION) Nevada State Bank has signed agreement to acquire three Northern Nevada branches from City National Bank.
- In addition to the three branches, the purchase includes approximately $480M in deposits and $110M in commercial and consumer loans.
- Commenting on the branch purchase, Terry Shirey, President and CEO of Nevada State Bank, expressed that “It will be business as usual for the clients of these City National branches while we complete all the necessary transaction details."
- Transaction is expected to close by Q3 2022.
- Press Release