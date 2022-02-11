Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$1.5 from last Friday's close

Feb. 11, 2022 4:20 PM ETCVX, XOM, PSX, VLO, PBR, NBR, TTE, OAS, WLL, BKR, EQNR, BP, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • This week's DOE inventory updated showed a larger-than expected 9.4mb draw in oil and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO).
  • BP (NYSE:BP) reported earnings and guided to flat year-on-year production in 2022; however, the Company flagged a pivot away from US shale production growth.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported earnings and guided the market to 2% year-on-year production growth, as the Company's long-awaited Sverdrup Phase 2 comes online in Norway.
  • Total (NYSE:TTE) reported earnings and guided the market to 2% production growth in 2022, on the back of start ups in Brazil (NYSE:PBR) and Nigeria.
  • Whiting (NYSE:WLL) provided guidance for 2022, the company will increase capex 55% and acquire two assets to drive 3% production growth.
  • Oasis (NASDAQ:OAS) reported earnings and guided the street to a capex increase of 74%, though the Company expects to see volumes fall slightly in 2022.
  • The IEA released an updated outlook, raising demand forecasts for 2022 by 800kb/d (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX) and flagging risk of 1.2mb/d in supply additions from the US this year.
  • OPEC+ released their monthly report, with production coming in below prior expectations (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX).
  • The 450kb/d Ecuadorian pipeline that burst in late January came back online this week.
  • Iran negotiations continued this week, as ship tracking data indicated the Country's oil exports surpassed 1mb/d.
  • Russia signed a deal to sell ~740mb of oil to China's CNPC over 10 years.
  • Ed Morse from Citi advised clients to short the oil market, citing potential for 1mb/d of US supply additions in 2022.
  • A White House advisors indicated possibility for further strategic petroleum reserve releases, as the White House "works like hell" to lower gasoline prices.
  • The Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) rig count released Friday showed oil-directed rigs higher by 19, the largest weekly increase this year.
  • TSA checkpoint data showed an 11% week-on-week uptick in throughput.
  • Nabors (NYSE:NBR) reported, and guided the market to a 13% increase in lower-48 rig count during Q1, though the Company doesn't expect to add rigs internationally during the quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.