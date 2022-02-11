Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$1.5 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory updated showed a larger-than expected 9.4mb draw in oil and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO).
- BP (NYSE:BP) reported earnings and guided to flat year-on-year production in 2022; however, the Company flagged a pivot away from US shale production growth.
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported earnings and guided the market to 2% year-on-year production growth, as the Company's long-awaited Sverdrup Phase 2 comes online in Norway.
- Total (NYSE:TTE) reported earnings and guided the market to 2% production growth in 2022, on the back of start ups in Brazil (NYSE:PBR) and Nigeria.
- Whiting (NYSE:WLL) provided guidance for 2022, the company will increase capex 55% and acquire two assets to drive 3% production growth.
- Oasis (NASDAQ:OAS) reported earnings and guided the street to a capex increase of 74%, though the Company expects to see volumes fall slightly in 2022.
- The IEA released an updated outlook, raising demand forecasts for 2022 by 800kb/d (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX) and flagging risk of 1.2mb/d in supply additions from the US this year.
- OPEC+ released their monthly report, with production coming in below prior expectations (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX).
- The 450kb/d Ecuadorian pipeline that burst in late January came back online this week.
- Iran negotiations continued this week, as ship tracking data indicated the Country's oil exports surpassed 1mb/d.
- Russia signed a deal to sell ~740mb of oil to China's CNPC over 10 years.
- Ed Morse from Citi advised clients to short the oil market, citing potential for 1mb/d of US supply additions in 2022.
- A White House advisors indicated possibility for further strategic petroleum reserve releases, as the White House "works like hell" to lower gasoline prices.
- The Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) rig count released Friday showed oil-directed rigs higher by 19, the largest weekly increase this year.
- TSA checkpoint data showed an 11% week-on-week uptick in throughput.
- Nabors (NYSE:NBR) reported, and guided the market to a 13% increase in lower-48 rig count during Q1, though the Company doesn't expect to add rigs internationally during the quarter.