The S&P 500 finished the trading week in the red amid rising Ukraine and Russia tensions. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed -1.84%, and is -5.41% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on February 4th to the close of February 11th.

#1: Energy, +1.76% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +2.19%.

#2: Materials, +1.13% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) +1.04%.

#3: Financials, -0.03% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +0.00%.

#4: Industrials, -0.76% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.74%.

#5: Consumer Staples, -0.90% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) -0.85%.

#6: Health Care, -1.46% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -1.56%.

#7: Consumer Discretionary, -2.26% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -2.10%.

#8: Utilities, -2.27% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) -2.14%.

#9: Real Estate, -2.78% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -2.78%.

#10: Information Technology, -2.91% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -2.93%.

#11: Communication Services, -3.86% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -2.66%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.