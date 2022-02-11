Roper Technologies unit DAT announces expanded partnership with Parade

Feb. 11, 2022 4:26 PM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Roper Technologies' (NYSE:ROP) unit DAT Freight & Analytics announced an expanded partnership with Parade through a minority investment that will enable a deeper integration between Parade and North America’s largest freight marketplace.
  • The expanded partnership will build on an existing agreement to enable mutual broker customers to select and price loads on DAT’s load board using Parade’s artificial intelligence.
  • In Oct. 2020, DAT and Parade announced an agreement that allows Parade’s use of AI to select and price loads for digital booking on the DAT load board.
