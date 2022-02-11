Marathon Digital files for $750M mixed securities shelf registration
Feb. 11, 2022 4:30 PM ET
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) filed a $750M mixed shelf registration in which it may sell common stock, preferred stock, warrants, units or a combination of those securities from time to time to raise capital to buy bitcoin mining servers.
- The bitcoin mining company said it plans to use a "substantial portion" of the net proceed to purchase the servers. The rest would be used for general corporate purposes.
- Marathon Digital (MARA) shares edge down 0.1% in after-hours trading.
- Earlier this month, Marathon Digital (MARA) said it mined 462.1 bitcoins in January, down 5% from December. In December, it announced the purchase of 78,000 next generation Antminer S-19 XP Miners from Bitmain.