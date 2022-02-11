Roche arthritis drug added to WHO list of COVID-19 medicines

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced on Friday that the World Health Organization (WHO) granted prequalification for the company’s rheumatoid arthritis therapy, Actemra /RoActemra (tocilizumab), confirming its suitability as a COVID-19 therapy.
  • WHO’s prequalified list is used as a benchmark in the procurement of developing countries.
  • The status confirms that Actemra meets the global body’s standards as a COVID-19 treatment for adults, who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation, the Swiss pharma giant said.
  • “We’ve partnered with WHO and others throughout the last year to ensure that our COVID-19 medicines and tests can potentially reach more than 100 low- and middle-income countries, and WHO’s prequalification of Actemra/RoActemra is just one of the paths taken together to achieve this,” Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) CEO Bill Anderson said.

  • In July last year, the WHO recommended the use of Actemra with corticosteroids for COVID-19 patients. At the time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had authorized the therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are two years and above.

