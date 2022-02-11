SHL Holdings announces sale of real estate assets in Detroit

Feb. 11, 2022 4:34 PM ETSYCRFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SHL Holdings (OTCPK:SYCRF) said it monetized its interests in real property and an option on real property in Detroit, Michigan, and a certificate that can be presented to the City of Detroit for value when purchasing certain city-owned property in Detroit at an amount in excess of its carrying value on the Company’s most recent liquidation basis financial statements.
  • SYCRF also said a distribution of ~$13.9M, or $0.16/share, including the net proceeds, will be made to shareholders of record as of Feb. 25.
  • The distribution will be made on or about Mar. 15.
