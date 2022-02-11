Oracle extends tender offer for Cerner acquisition to March 16
Feb. 11, 2022 4:43 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), CERNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) said on Friday that it extended the tender offer for shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to March 16, from a prior date of February 15.
- Oracle shares closed at $79.75 on Friday, down nearly 3% for the week.
- In December, Oracle announced its intention to acquire Cerner for $95 per share in cash, pushing further into the healthcare tech space.
- Last month, Monness, Crespi Hardt said the decline in Oracle shares as a result of the proposed Cerner acquisition represented a buying opportunity.