Whitestone REIT ends poison pill to improve its corporate governance
Feb. 11, 2022 4:45 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) sped up the termination of its shareholder rights plan, what's commonly called a "poison pill," and set it to expire on Feb. 7, 2022 instead of its original expiration of May 13, 2022.
- "The Whitestone board regularly reviews and aligns with best practices as they relate to corporate governance. The termination of the shareholder rights plan advances that objective," said Whitestone (WSR) CEO David Holeman.
- Whitestone (WSR) stock rises 0.5% in after-hours trading.
- A so-called "poison pill" plan is generally activated when an investor attempts a hostile takeover of the company. The plan allows existing shareholders to buy the company's stock at a deep discount to the market price, making it prohibitively expensive for the hostile raider to acquire enough shares to gain control of the target company.
- Holeman said the board's operating committee took shareholder feedback into consideration in making the decision.
- Earlier this month department store chain Kohl's Corp. adopted a limited-duration poison pill after rejecting multiple unsolicited bids for the company.