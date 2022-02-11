Vinci Partners Infrastructure announces partnership with Águas do Brasil
Feb. 11, 2022 5:04 PM ETVINPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) said its Infrastructure strategy and consortium Águas do Brasil partnered to establish a new concessionaire to invest in the public concession of Companhia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos’ (CEDAE) Block 3.
- CEDAE is a Rio de Janeiro state water and sanitation utility.
- The concessionaire will be ahead of CEDAE’s concession of Block 3, won by Águas do Brasil in the international public bid conducted by Rio de Janeiro, and will be responsible for the provision of water supply and sanitation services for 21 cities in the state.
- This is the first investment from Vinci Infrastructure Water and Sewage strategy, through a 40% stake held in the concessionaire.
- With this investment, the fund will reach over 90% deployment considering raised commitments since its first close in 2021.