A recent spike in New Yorkers' utility bills has prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul and others to demand that Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) review its billing practices and provide relief to customers.

Con Ed pointed to high winter demand for natural gas and fluctuations in energy markets as key reasons for the big gains, sometimes more than 25%, in monthly utility bills.

According to the New York Daily News, Con Ed sent alerts to customers explaining that bills "may be higher than usual this month, even if you didn't use more energy than usual," and that while it "can't control supply costs," it could help with payment extensions and "special services for certain populations."

The chairman of the state's Public Service Commission said the utility should "improve their procurement and billing practices to reduce the likelihood of dramatic price swings in the future."

"This recent cold weather spell has exposed weaknesses in Con Edison's billing practices that warrant closer examination," PSC Chairman Rory Christian said.

The cost of peak power in New York has nearly tripled from a year ago, averaging $138.70/MWh so far this year, Bloomberg reports, citing grid data compiled by MCG Energy Solutions.

Citing higher earnings power following Con Ed's recent electric and gas rate filing, analysts at Mizuho recently upgraded shares to Buy.