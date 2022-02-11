Hot Stocks: Oil stocks rally; GT drops 27%; Z, COOP rise on earnings; BL hits low

Investors remained jittery on Friday amid continuing worries about higher interest rates and rising geopolitical tensions. As a result, the Nasdaq recorded a decline of almost 3% while the S&P 500 finished lower by nearly 2%.

While technology led the major equity averages lower, investors could find a safe haven in the oil sector. A spike in crude prices gave a lift to HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) also bucked the overall negative sentiment. Shares jumped as the company delivered a strong earnings report, which showed higher-than-expected sales from the wind-down of its shuttered house-flipping business.

Earnings news also gave a lift to Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), which rallied to a 52-week high on better-than-expected results.

Turning to some of the standout decliners on the session, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) lost more than a quarter of its value despite reporting financial figures that nominally topped expectations. A warning about persistent inflation fueled the selling spree.

Meanwhile, a disappointing profit figure sent BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) tumbling to a fresh 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

On a weak day for the overall markets, the oil sector provided a rare highlight. With crude prices continuing their upward march, stocks in the group recorded notable rallies on the day.

With tension ratcheting up between Russia and Ukraine, crude prices jumped more than 4% to approach $95 a barrel. Based on this action, shares in the oil sector advanced.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was one of the standouts in the group, rising by 7%. Baker Hughes (BKR) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) also showed notable strength, both climbing by about 6%. Phillips 66 (PSX) and Schlumberger (SLB) both rose about 4%.

Standout Gainer

Zillow (Z)(ZG) was able to top expectations with its latest earnings report, as it showed success in winding down the inventory in its Zillow Offers unit. The stock rose about 13% on the news.

In November, Z announced that it would shut down its Zillow Offers house-flipping business. The news sent the stock tanking, with the downward momentum persisting into 2022. The stock fell from a level above $100 before revealing the move to a 52-week low of $44.80.

In its latest results, the company announced revenue from the Zillow Offers unit of $3.34B, compared to $301.7M last year. As a result, Z recorded total revenue for the fiscal period of $3.88B.

On the news, Z climbed $6.61 on the session to close at $55.40. Even with the advance, the stock has only returned to levels last seen in mid-January.

Overall, shares reached a 52-week high of $208.11 in February last year. Z remains 73% below that peak.

Standout Loser

Street-topping financial figures weren't enough to save Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT), which notched a massive loss after its quarterly update included a warning about inflation. GT plunged 27% on the news.

On the surface, GT reported a strong Q4, with earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The company's top-line figure rose 38% from last year to reach $5.05B.

However, in announcing its results, the firm predicted that it would see persistent inflation pressures in the coming quarters.

"Looking ahead, we expect inflationary pressures to persist over the next several quarters," CEO Richard Kramer said in the earnings press release. "We remain focused on executing strategies to capture value in the marketplace and managing our cost."

GT recorded a loss on the day of $5.96, finishing the session at $15.78. The decline took the stock below a recent trading range and to its lowest close since August.

Shares had reached a 52-week high of $24.89 in November, although it approached its closing high as recently as mid-January.

Notable New High

Mr. Cooper (COOP) received significant buying interest after the home loan company reported strong earnings and revealed a new fintech investment. Shares jumped 19% to reach a new 52-week high.

COOP announced Q4 earnings that topped expectations, as the firm's balance sheet received support from record levels of capital and liquidity. The firm also disclosed that it has taken a stake in fintech Sagent in exchange for certain intellectual property rights.

COOP rose $7.94 to close at $49.22. Earlier in the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $49.82.

With the advance, shares rallied above the high end of a trading range that has held it since October. COOP has gained a total of 65% over the past 12 months.

Notable New Low

Despite stronger-than-expected revenue growth, BlackLine (BL) tumbled nearly 16% following the release of a disappointing profit figure, driving the stock to a new 52-week low.

The accounting software provider reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, coming in below the $0.10 that analysts had projected. Revenues topped projections, rising 21% from last year to reach $115.3M.

Looking ahead, the company projected a loss for Q1, with its top line predicted to come in between $119M and $120M.

BL finished the session at $76.73, a retreat of $14.40. With the decline, the stock also established a fresh 52-week low of $75.31.

While they had attempted a stabilization going into the earnings report, shares had lost ground steadily from the first half of November until the end of January. BL has lost about 42% of its value since those November levels.

For more of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers, click over to SA's On The Move section.