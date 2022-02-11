Splunk jumps 16% on report Cisco's made $20 billion-plus offer, its biggest ever

Splunk headquarters in San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is up 16% postmarket on the WSJ report that Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has made a takeover offer for Splunk worth more than $20 billion.
  • That would mark the biggest buyout ever for acquisition-friendly Cisco, well beyond the $7 billion it paid for Scientific Atlanta in 2005 and the $5 billion for Acacia Communications last year, the WSJ notes.
  • It's a recent offer though the companies aren't in active talks, according to the report.
  • Cisco shares are up 0.2% postmarket.
  • The offer would mark the latest tick-up in the recently hot software M&A market. Splunk makes software used to monitor and analyze data, and while it saw an early-pandemic boost, shares have nearly halved since then. (See Splunk's three-year price chart here.)
