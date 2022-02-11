Splunk jumps 16% on report Cisco's made $20 billion-plus offer, its biggest ever
Feb. 11, 2022 6:59 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK), CSCOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is up 16% postmarket on the WSJ report that Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has made a takeover offer for Splunk worth more than $20 billion.
- That would mark the biggest buyout ever for acquisition-friendly Cisco, well beyond the $7 billion it paid for Scientific Atlanta in 2005 and the $5 billion for Acacia Communications last year, the WSJ notes.
- It's a recent offer though the companies aren't in active talks, according to the report.
- Cisco shares are up 0.2% postmarket.
- The offer would mark the latest tick-up in the recently hot software M&A market. Splunk makes software used to monitor and analyze data, and while it saw an early-pandemic boost, shares have nearly halved since then. (See Splunk's three-year price chart here.)