Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) said in its latest Form 10-K that it is a target of a U.S. Justice Department antitrust investigation into hiring practices in the aerospace industry.

The probe focuses on alleged hiring restrictions between Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney division and some of the unit's suppliers, and has sought information about the company's Collins Aerospace avionics business.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that three senior executives in Raytheon's missiles division had left the company.

Raytheon shares reached two-year highs during the week, but the company "continues to represent a solid investment with good long-term growth," Librarian Capital writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.