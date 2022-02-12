Cornerstone Building top industrial gainer amid tough week as IAA takes #1 loser tag

Acquisitions, deal and earnings propelled the top five industrial gainers, in a tough week for stocks, while quarterly results were the major themes for the worst decliners.

The S&P 500 finished the week ending Feb. 11 in the red amid rising Ukraine and Russia tensions. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed -1.84% after being in the green for two weeks in a row. Nine out of 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes declined. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.75% fell again after being in the green last week. Prior to that XLI had closed in the negative for three weeks in a row.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +12%.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) +30.59% rose the most at the start of the week (Feb. 7 +13.70%) and gained more on Feb. 10 following a report that private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice was mulling an offer to buy the remainder of the company it doesn't already own. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy on the stock with an Average Price Target of $23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) +25.72%. The air taxi company soared to the second spot after being among the worst five decliners twice in January. The company rose +21.09% on Feb. 08 in the wake of a deal with South Korea’s SK Telecom to create an emissions-free aerial ridesharing service in South Korea. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Joby on is view that the company's key partnerships will pay off.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five gainers and XLI:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +21.45%, gained the most on Feb. 7 (+17.17%) following its Q4 results, which beat analysts estimates, and announcement that Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) was acquiring Spirit in a a $2.9B cash and stock deal. The key question surrounding the deal is whether it will be able to receive U.S. regulatory approval. The news of the first airline industry merger in six years also helped lift Boeing and other airline stocks on Feb. 7.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +18.46% took a spot among the gainers this week after being among the decliners two weeks ago. The company soared the most on Feb. 11 (+8.97%), the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 10 post market. Bloom's Q4 revenues rose 37% Y/Y to $342M, well above consensus estimate of $309M.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) +12.36%. The shipping company rounded up the top five gainers of the week ahead of its Q4 earnings on Feb. 16. In the past one year the stock has gained +96.54%.

The week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -7% each.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) -20.33%. The auction solutions provider tanked on Feb. 11 (-22.15%) following its Q4 earnings results. The company beat revenue estimates but failed to beat non-GAAP EPS estimates. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is a Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $65.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) -14.31% stock too felt the wrath following the company's Q4 results on Feb. 10 post market, as stock tumbled -15.18% on Feb. 11. The human resource solutions provider beat revenue estimates but fell short go past non-GAAP EPS estimates.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top decliners and XLI:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) -10.15%. The Russian online recruitment platform was in the red this week after topping the chart two weeks ago. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $65.69. YTD, the stock is down -18.40%.

Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) -7.98%. The pool equipment maker found itself among the worst decliners again after two weeks. YTD, the stock has declined -32.25%.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) -7.15%. The online talent marketplace fell the most on Feb. 11 (-9.29%) the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 10 post market. The company beat revenue estimates while its Non-GAAP EPS was in in-line with consensus estimates.