The S&P Materials sector closed this trading week in green at +1.95%, one of the top gainers for the five-day period. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) was also up +1.01%.

Copper futures (HG1:COM) closed at the same levels as it did at the start of the week, but surged in the last three days to its best percentage gain in nearly one month, dating back to Jan. 12. Copper got a boost from investors' stronger risk appetite demand as the major averages rally deep into the green and the dollar softens.

A stock shortage is also impacting prices; Frik Els at Mining.com wrote that copper stocks are again approaching historically low levels, with only 200K metric tons of available inventory officially held by the exchanges in London, New York and Shanghai.

Investors concerns over tight supply and falling inventories also fired up aluminum prices, which rose to near October's 13-year high during the week. According to Reuters, benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LMAHDS03:COM) recently was +1.9% at $3,192.50/metric ton; prices rose as high as $3,229/mt in October, which was the highest since 2008.

Aluminum is leading gains in the base metals complex so far this year, up ~13%, partly owing to China, which produces more than half the world's supply and has restricted production to reduce pollution.

During the week, iron ore futures in Singapore surged past $150/metric ton to the highest level in five months, according to Bloomberg, as Chinese authorities moved to prioritize economic growth by giving the country's steel industry five additional years to start reining in its carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, lumber prices (LB1:COM) rose +3.6% in Friday trading to $1,294.90 per thousand board feet, and up 16% since Monday, after the Canadian province of Ontario declared a state of emergency in an effort to halt protests that have brought traffic at key border crossings to a standstill, stalling the movement of goods.

Take a look at this week's top gainers and losers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) +26.40%; The specialty metals company has had a strong week, with prices reaching close to highs last seen in December.

Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) +24.22%; Prices appear to have stabilized after a drop in the second half of January, with shares up +14.90% YTD.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) +20.69%; High lithium prices continue to prop up shares, with Citi most recently hiking its forecast for lithium prices to $60K/ton.

Aluminum Corp. of China (NYSE:ACH) +20.19%; The strength in aluminum prices positively affected ACH prices this week.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) +18.64%; Shares surged +7.62% on Feb 08, after Newmont and Buenaventura announced a definitive deal through which Newmont (NYSE:NEM) will acquire Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha, South America's largest gold mine.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) -15.32%; Higher energy prices put pressure on the company's Q4 earnings, although revenue was up +42.2% Y/Y.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) -9.99%; Shares continue to drop since the start of the year, with a -59.19% decline YTD.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) -9.95%;Shares have dipped 93.58% over the past one year period. Investors will be cautious as the firm reports its Q4 financial results on Feb. 28, 2022.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) -9.38%; Shares have slumped 89.22% over the past one year period amid a delay in ramp-up of its first product, called Hyaline, and an abrupt exit of its CEO Josh Hoffman. The synthetic biology firm also laid off 120 workers in Sep. 2021, stating that it is still assessing target markets and how its product pipeline could fit those markets.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) -9.34%; Shares plunged to a two-month low on Friday after the company missed Q4 adjusted earnings estimates and provided a disappointing guidance for FY22 earnings.

Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).