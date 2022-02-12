Telehealth stocks are in a selloff. The shares of the group of companies whose valuations went through the roof during the pandemic have crashed. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has lost nearly three-quarters of value over the past twelve months. after a twofold rise in only a year since the pandemic-related disruption of healthcare in February 2020. Its smaller rival, American Well (NYSE:AMWL), has fared even worse with a decline of over 87% of the value, as shown in this graph.

Encouraged by emergency COVID reimbursement rules at the state and federal levels, the patients in fear of the virus opted for telehealth amid social distancing rules. During the first six months of the pandemic, as much as 13% of all U.S. outpatient visits were conducted via telehealth, according to a KFF and Epic Research analysis.

The spike in demand led to a surge in industry revenue. Teladoc (TDOC) more than doubled its revenue in Q3 2020 from a year ago, and Amwell (AMWL) recorded a ~94% YoY rise in revenue for that quarter. The momentum continued at Teladoc until the growth dropped to ~81% YoY in Q3 2021.

However, compared to the pre-pandemic levels, telehealth still accounts for a higher portion of patient care in the U.S. According to the KFF-Epic Research, telehealth made up 8% of all outpatient visits as recently as March through August 2021, substantially higher than its negligible contribution before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers are pushing for an extension of pandemic-era benefits to the industry as emergency COVID reimbursement rules begin to expire at the state and federal levels. Early this week, U.S. senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) introduced a bill to extend the telehealth payments for Medicare enrollees. The news sent shares of telehealth providers into positive territory.

Before that, fresh concerns over the oncoming competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) pummeled their shares after the tech giant announced the nationwide launch of its telehealth service, Amazon Care. For Teladoc (TDOC), the announcement couldn’t come at a worse time as two Wall Street firms had already cut its target price before the news.

However, RBC Capital Markets defended the stock, noting, “this announcement isn't much of a surprise,” and the nationwide rollout of Amazon Care was expected to happen as far back as last summer. “We continue to believe investors are failing to appreciate the size and durability of TDOC's competitive moat,” it added.

Amid increasing competition, the industry tailwinds could drive Teladoc (TDOC) shares higher over the next decade, only if the company can improve its profitability, Seeking Alpha contributor, Jonathan Weber, argued this week. “Since that is not guaranteed, I personally want to stay on the sidelines for now,” he added with a Hold rating on the stock.

While the resilience of Teladoc (TDOC) to withstand its challenges could be debatable, this graph on the recent slide of its trailing 12-month EV/sales multiple indicates the extent of the opportunity available for investors looking for an attractive entry point.