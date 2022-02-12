Walgreens said to give Boots potential buyers until end of month for 1st-round bids
Feb. 12, 2022 3:48 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is said to be giving potential bidders for its Boots UK chain until the end of the month to submit first-round bids.
- Boots UK CEO Sebastian James met prospective bidders alongside advisers at Goldman Sachs this week, according to Times of London report. The new owners of Asda as well as several private equity firms are said to be interested.
- The latest report comes after Bloomberg said in late January that Walgreens was said to have started the sales process for its Boots chain in the U.K. after confirming it was considering selling the unit earlier this month.
The Boots chain may be valued at as much as 7B pounds ($9.6B) in a sale, according to media reports.
PE firms Carlyle, KKR, Advent International, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice may also be considering a bid for the U.K. chain, the Times previously reported. Supermarket chains may also pursue an acquisition.