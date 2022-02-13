Viasat planned Inmarsat acquisition said to face UK govt opposition

Viasat's (NASDAQ:VSAT) planned more than $7B purchase of Inmarsat is said to be facing obstacles with UK approval for the deal.

Viasat has pledged to create jobs with the transaction and to keep Inmarsat's headquarters in the UK, though government sees the promises as too "superficial" and wants more firm commitments, according to a Daily Mail report.

Viasat (VSAT) agreed to acquire Inmarsat in November in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0M in cash, ~46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at $3.1 billion at the time and the assumption of $3.4B of net debt.

One source close to the company told the newspaper on Friday night that there had been a breakthrough in recent talks with the government, though another "Whitehall" source said no such breakthrough had occurred.

Viasat CEO Rick Baldridge said on the company's Q4 earnings call earlier this month that the company is "progressing well" on the regulatory front in the UK and the U.S.

"Quite frankly the plans that we have in the UK, in my view, are quite a bit more favorable to the UK than what's going on," Baldridge said on the call. "We are more vertically integrated. We'll bring more R&D."

He added that he thinks the discussions in the UK "have gone really well."

"There were some articles that came out by the same three people that had previously written about it a very negative way," Baldridge said. "The new articles are much more balanced."

