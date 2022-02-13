Executives expect M&A to pick up this year despite high prices, survey shows

A full 89% of executives expect mergers and acquisition will increase or at least stay the same as last year despite high prices, according to a Bain & Co. survey of more than 280 executives.

Corporate-led deals grew by 47% last year, while deals involving financial investors, SPACs and venture capital rose by more than 100%, according to Bain & Co. Last year saw a record $5.9 trillion transactions.

“This isn’t your parents’ M&A market,” David Harding, Bain & Co. advisory partner said in a statement. “If you peer beneath the headlines, the modern-day story of M&A becomes significantly more complicated. Dealmakers are grappling with increasing multiples and a growing diversity of deal types, with alternative models such as partnerships increasing."

Last year valuation multiples hit an all-time high of 15.4 times enterprise value/EBITDA. Tech assets had multiples at 25 times, while healthcare industry deals had median multiples at 20 times, Bain said.

Regulatory issues for potential deals are on executives minds especially after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) planned purchase of Arm Holdings (ARMHF) and about 44% of executives said they are already seeing or expect to see greater scrutiny from regulators.

Last week, Nvidia-Arm deal collapses; Arm to IPO with new CEO.

Also see, Splunk jumps 16% on report Cisco's made $20 billion-plus offer, its biggest ever.