Tracking the shale discipline narrative - haves grow production, have nots don't

With shale oil production having overwhelmed global demand growth, causing two industry downturns preceding the pandemic, investors were comforted by comments from Pioneer's (NYSE:PXD) CEO in December 2021 (NYSEARCA:USO). In an appearance on CNBC, CEO Scott Sheffield told the world his company, wouldn't grow production more than 5%, and it wouldn't matter if oil was $150. Mr. Sheffield said he was committed to shareholder returns, and he wouldn't go back on his word. WTI closed at ~$72 the day Sheffield's comments were released.

Coming from one of the largest, lowest-cost shale producers, 5% felt more like a growth ceiling than a floor. According to the DOE's drilling productivity report, major shale basins produce ~8mb/d, so 5% growth penciled out to ~400kb/d of additional production for 2022. Oil market strategists saw the move towards shale supply discipline as bullish and raced to lift oil price forecasts for 2022, with Goldman, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan all pointing to $100+ prices.

But the goalposts began moving soon after Sheffield's appearance. A Dallas Fed survey of oil and gas executives released December 29th showed almost 50% of executives had the "primary goal" of production growth for 2022. Over 75% of respondents expected to slightly or significantly grow capital spending in 2022. A major pivot from the year prior, when over 50% of respondents planned to maintain or decrease capital spending. WTI ended December at ~$75.

During Goldman's January energy conference, EOG (NYSE:EOG) broke with industry, indicating the company was ready to get back to growth. "If the world has a call on oil and there's room to grow our low-cost, lower-emissions barrels into the market, we can certainly deliver," said CEO Ezra Yacob. WTI traded to ~$79 at the time of Yacob's comments, on January 6th.

During an industry conference in Houston in late January, Conoco (NYSE:COP) CEO Lance and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) CEO Hollub shared their expectation for US supply growth. Both CEO's anticipated 800kb/d of growth in 2022, ~10% of current shale-basin production. WTI closed at ~$84 the day the comments were shared.

Hess (NYSE:HES) released earnings soon after, guiding the market to 14% production growth in the Bakken, on the back of a 75% increase in capital spending. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) followed, flagging 10% and 25% Permian production growth, respectively. WTI closed at ~$89 February 1st, when Exxon released results.

This week Citi commodity strategist Ed Morse advised clients to short the oil market, flagging 1.0mb/d of US production growth in 2022. The IEA updated it's medium-term supply outlook shortly thereafter, forecasting 1.2mb/d of US supply growth this year, ~15% of current shale-basin production. WTI closed the week at ~$94.

But higher prices have not led to higher production guidance across the board. Having spent ~$10b on BHP's shale assets in 2018, BP (NYSE:BP) appears to be pivoting away from the shale basins. During the company's Q4 earnings call, CEO Looney said BP "will run lower-48 for dividends." Whiting (NYSE:WLL), a mid-cap Bakken operator, recently announced plans to increase capex 55% in 2022, but will only see 3% production growth during the year. And that after two material asset acquisitions. Oasis (NASDAQ:OAS) recently released plans for 2022, showing the company increasing capex 74% only to see production fall year on year.

During Q4 results, Conoco's CEO Lance indicated the macro environment was "fragile" and referenced US shale supply growth in saying "if you're not worried about it, you should be." So what should investors expect from US E&P earnings this week, with Continental (NYSE:CLR), Devon (NYSE:DVN), Marathon (NYSE:MRO) and others set to provide production guidance? For those with quality assets and plenty of drilling inventory, the 5% comments from Pioneer appear more like a production growth floor than a ceiling. As the IEA's "highest on the street" 1.2mb/d supply growth forecast looks more and more realistic.