SA readers turn to megacaps Meta, Amazon and Amazon; pull out of Aurora Cannabis

Megacaps drew attention last week amid continued volatility in the markets. As investors searched for stable places to store their cash, SA readers were drawn to some of the biggest companies in the world, according to an analysis of portfolio additions and deletions last week.

This trend included Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), which plunged earlier this month following the release of a disastrous earnings report. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), who both excelled in their last quarterly updates, experienced substantial reader backing as well.

Meanwhile, the craze for cannabis stocks continued to pass. Amid some high-profile earnings reports from the sector, readers continued to drop shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB).

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (FB) suffered a major setback early this month. The release of a disappointing earnings report sent the stock into a tailspin. Shares lost 26% in a single day and more than 30% over the course of four sessions.

Last week, SA readers took this massive sell-off as a chance to buy one of the world's highest-profile names. They added the stock at a rate of more than 4:1 compared to deletions. Meanwhile, FB represented the stock with the most additions total for the week.

Amazon, Alphabet

Meta (FB) wasn't alone among the megacaps in drawing significant reader interest. Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) also ranked high on the list of most-added stocks. This was true both in absolute numbers and in comparison to deletions.

AMZN reported its quarterly results early this month. The stock received a 13% pop on the upbeat report, although it has had trouble maintaining upward momentum since. Still, SA readers showed their support for the online retailer, adding it to their portfolios at a rate of about 3:1 compared to deletions.

GOOGL, which started out this month with a well-received earnings report, saw even stronger interest. With investors searching for safe havens amid an uncertain environment for technology shares, they added the search giant at a rate of more than 4:1 compared to removals.

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis stocks had a bumpy ride last week. Earnings from Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) gave a boost to Canadian licensed cannabis producers early in the period. However, Friday saw a decline in the wake of a quarterly report from Aurora Cannabis (ACB).

ACB has come off lows set late last month, closing Friday at $4.49, compared to a 52-week low of $3.71. Still, shares sat well below a 52-week peak of $14.09.

Given this long-range weakness, with the stock dropping nearly 69% from a year ago, SA readers have been shedding their portfolios of ACB in recent months. Amid the publicity of cannabis earnings last week, the process intensified a bit. Readers dropped the stock at a rate of 1.5:1 compared to additions.

For more on the cannabis industry, see a report by SA contributor Trapping Value, who lays out five lessons "from the pot bubble burst."