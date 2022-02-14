Australian casino operator Crown Resorts said it accepted Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) takeover proposal that values the company at A$8.9B (US$6.3B).

Under the deal terms, Crown shareholders will receive A$13.10/share in cash, with a vote expected during Q2.

Crown has been the subject of various regulatory investigations; the gaming regulator in New South Wales state said Crown was not suitable to operate a new casino in Sydney upon finding that bank accounts at Crown subsidiaries were used to launder money.

Blackstone nevertheless raised its bid for Crown several times since initially offering A$11.85/share nearly a year ago.