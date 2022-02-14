Blackstone wins Crown Resorts in A$8.9B deal after year-long pursuit

Feb. 13, 2022 8:09 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Australian casino operator Crown Resorts said it accepted Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) takeover proposal that values the company at A$8.9B (US$6.3B).

Under the deal terms, Crown shareholders will receive A$13.10/share in cash, with a vote expected during Q2.

Crown has been the subject of various regulatory investigations; the gaming regulator in New South Wales state said Crown was not suitable to operate a new casino in Sydney upon finding that bank accounts at Crown subsidiaries were used to launder money.

Blackstone nevertheless raised its bid for Crown several times since initially offering A$11.85/share nearly a year ago.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.