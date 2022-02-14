Hut 8 mining announces ATM equity offering program
Feb. 14, 2022 12:52 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) has entered into an at-the-market offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as agent, pursuant to which the Company established an at-the-market equity program.
- Pursuant to the ATM program, the company will sell through the agent, such number of common shares resulting in aggregate gross proceeds to the company of up to $65M.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and may also be used to repay indebtedness outstanding from time to time, discretionary capital programs, and potential acquisitions.
- The volume and timing of sales will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company's management and in accordance with the terms of the ATM Agreement.