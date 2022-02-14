Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors monitor Ukraine tensions

Japan -2.23%.

China -0.91%.

Hong Kong -1.50%.

Australia +0.37%.

India -2.05%.

Shares in Japan led losses in Asia-Pacific during Monday trade as investors monitor monitor developments from the Covid situation in Hong Kong to tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

China inflation data due mid-week - CPI in China is low.

NZ data - services PMI 45.9 (prior 49.7) & Food Price Inflation +2.7% m/m (expected +0.4%)

Oil prices hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world’s top producer in an already tight market.

Brent crude futures was at $95.56 a barrel by 0235 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude rose $1.28, or 1.4%, to $94.38 a barrel.

Gold prices eased from a three-month high touched in the previous session, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar and bond yields, although losses were limited as rising tensions surrounding Ukraine supported safe-haven demand for bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,851.96 per ounce, as of 0436 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,852.80.

Among other metals, spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $23.58 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.4% at $1,031.86 while palladium jumped 2.7% to $2,368.51 per ounce.

U.S. stock futures mostly higher. Dow Jones +0.11%; S&P 500 +0.08%; Nasdaq flat.