EyePoint Pharmaceuticals reports positive data EYP-1901 data for the treatment of wet AMD
Feb. 14, 2022 1:54 AM ETEyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) announces eight-month interim data from the DAVIO Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- The data will be presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 virtual meeting.
- Eight--month interim data from the Phase 1 DAVIO clinical trial show no reports of ocular serious adverse events (SAEs) or drug-related systemic SAEs.
- 41% of eyes remained rescue free up to nine months, following a single injection of EYP-1901.
- Stable best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), -3.0 letters, and central subfield thickness, +13 μm, were achieved at the eight-month visits.
- Overall treatment burden reduced by 75% at eight months.
- EyePoint plans to initiate a Phase 2 wet AMD clinical trial in Q3 2022, informed by a positive Type C meeting with FDA in December 2021.
- The Company also expects to initiate additional EYP-1901 clinical trials in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion in 2H 2022.