EyePoint Pharmaceuticals reports positive data EYP-1901 data for the treatment of wet AMD

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) announces eight-month interim data from the DAVIO Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • The data will be presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 virtual meeting.
  • Eight--month interim data from the Phase 1 DAVIO clinical trial show no reports of ocular serious adverse events (SAEs) or drug-related systemic SAEs.
  • 41% of eyes remained rescue free up to nine months, following a single injection of EYP-1901.
  • Stable best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), -3.0 letters, and central subfield thickness, +13 μm, were achieved at the eight-month visits.
  • Overall treatment burden reduced by 75% at eight months.
  • EyePoint plans to initiate a Phase 2 wet AMD clinical trial in Q3 2022, informed by a positive Type C meeting with FDA in December 2021.
  • The Company also expects to initiate additional EYP-1901 clinical trials in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion in 2H 2022.
