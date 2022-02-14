Mainz Biomed partners with Laboratory Mönchengladbach to expand its coloalert commercialization

Feb. 14, 2022 3:36 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) entered into a partnership with Labor MVZ Dr. Stein + Kollegen (“Laboratory Mönchengladbach”).
  • Laboratory Stein is part of the Limbach Group, which is the largest network of laboratories in Germany and one of the largest networks of laboratories in Europe.
  • Laboratory MVZ Dr. Stein + Kollegen processes over five million samples annually with a team of 500 employees that includes biologists, chemists, doctors and other specialists.
  • Under the terms, Mainz Biomed will co-brand ColoAlert with Laboratory Mönchengladbach, and sell its polymerase chain reaction assay kits for advanced colorectal cancer detection, on an on-demand basis for use by Labor Mönchengladbach’s network of physicians and their patients.
  • Further to optimize awareness and adoption, both parties will also collaborate to deliver a comprehensive marketing and education campaign.
