Vodafone UK selects Oracle Tech to support 5G network core
Feb. 14, 2022 3:56 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vodafone UK has selected Oracle Communications (NYSE:ORCL) for its standalone 5G network.
- With Oracle's cloud native network policy management solution as part of its 5G core, Vodafone will be able to make more intelligent policy decisions and quickly test and deploy new services.
- In coordination with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Oracle's cloud native 5G core control plane features network functions, including the policy control, that help operators automate and scale to meet the expected growth in 5G subscribers and connected devices.
- The solution will be deployed by Oracle Communications consulting, to help prioritize low-latency applications to edge data networks, while continuously optimizing network policies based on data analytics.