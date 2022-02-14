European stocks slip 2% on Ukraine tensions, energy prices jump

A weekend call between President Biden and Vladimir Putin didn't produce any breakthroughs on the situation in Ukraine, though many analysts didn't anticipate a resolution. The U.S. is not giving in to Russian demands - that NATO pull back its presence in eastern Europe or never allow Ukraine to join the military alliance - and in fact, sees that an invasion could be imminent. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan feels an assault could come "any day now," meaning an incursion may happen in the middle of the Beijing Winter Olympic, which was previously seen as no go since the Games are being hosted by Russian ally President Xi Jinping.

Market spillover: The uncertainty has financial markets on edge, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 opening down 2.6% on Monday, while stock index futures in the U.S. also headed lower. In the energy sector, benchmark European gas prices soared as much as 14% on concerns that a conflict could rattle supplies, while crude oil continued its climb toward $100 a barrel. That could drive red-hot inflation even higher, sparking a cost-of-living crisis and weighing on global economic growth. Defense names pop on fears of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to threaten "swift, decisive and severe" economic sanctions should Moscow goes through with an invasion, though it will not send in troops in case of a conflict. Cutting Russia off from the international payments system SWIFT is also unlikely, but Biden has said Washington would "bring an end" to the Nord Stream 2 (Russia supplies about 40% of the EU's natural gas supplies via pipeline). Over the weekend, Kyiv warned that Moscow had already commenced a "hybrid war," which includes cyberattacks, economic pressure and false bomb threats, and might seek a pretext to send its army deeper into Ukraine.

Thought bubble: Whether Putin invades or not, he definitely likes being in the center of the spotlight. He's been highly successful at attracting attention with an estimated 130,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, but many are hoping the coercive diplomacy won't spiral into something bigger for the continent. Remember that the architecture for European security has been deteriorating for the last decade, and most recently saw the termination/withdrawal of the Treaty on Open Skies in November 2020, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in August 2019 and the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe in March 2015.

ETFs: RSX, RUSL, ERUS, RSXJ