European stocks lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions

London -2.05%.

Germany -3.49%.

France -3.26%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 2.9% in early trade, with banks plunging to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

European markets pulled back sharply on Monday as investors continued to track tensions in Ukraine and remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the interest rate outlook.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 11 February CHF 725.1 bn vs CHF 725.0 bn prior, Domestic sight deposits CHF 661.6 bn vs CHF 659.5 bn prior.

Switzerland January producer and import prices +0.6% vs -0.1% m/m prior.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 1.92%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than eight basis point to 0.21%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down seven basis point to 1.48%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.95%; CAC -3.32%; DAX -3.40% and EURO STOXX -3.21%.