Soccer legend Ronaldinho partners with Graph Blockchain as official global ambassador

Feb. 14, 2022 4:28 AM ETGraph Blockchain Inc. (REGRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Football Idol

Magaiza/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • New World, wholly owned subsidiary of Graph Blockchain (OTCPK:REGRF) has partnered with Ronaldinho, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, for the official global launch of the augmented reality (AR) non-fungible token (NFT) platform.
  • As global ambassador, Ronaldinho's partnership includes creating exclusive events and NFT experiences for fans and supporters.
  • Ronaldinho will work closely with New World co-founder Diogo Snow to expand New World's contributing artists and celebrities abroad through his robust network.
  • As part of the pact with Ronaldinho, Graph Blockchain agreed to issue 4M common shares subject to regulatory approval, including from the CSE.
