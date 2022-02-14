Vivakor announces Nasdaq listing; prices $8M public offering

Feb. 14, 2022 5:03 AM ETVivakor, Inc. (VIVK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vivakor (OTCPK:VIVK) has priced its underwritten public offering of 1.6M shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00/share for aggregate gross proceeds of $8.0M.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 240,000 shares.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2022.
  • The Common Stock have been approved to list on the Nasdaq under the symbols "VIVK" and are expected to begin trading today.
  • In connection with this offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-30.
  • The reverse stock split is expected to be effective as of the open of trading on February 14, 2022.
