Biodesix estimates Q4 and FY21 revenue, lung diagnostic revenue seen surging
Feb. 14, 2022 6:31 AM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) expects Q4 and FY21 revenue to be ~$7.2M and $54.5M (compared to $45.6M in 2020) respectively; growth led by company's core lung diagnostic testing and 1H21 COVID-19 testing.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 and FY21 revenue stood at $7.23M and $54.48M respectively.
- Total quarterly revenue of $6.8M, excluding COVID-19 testing revenue, was high 22% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q; total annual revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing revenue, increased 41%.
- Core lung diagnostic testing revenues grew 49% for FY21.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, cash and equivalents stood at $32.7M.
- "With the launch of our new IQLung Treatment Guidance Testing Strategy, which includes the new GeneStrat NGS test and provides for both early and advanced stage lung cancer testing results, our Nodify Lung testing for lung nodule risk assessment, as well as the broad array of tests that we perform on behalf of our biopharmaceutical partners, we are very well positioned to continue to drive growth in our core business in 2022," CEO Scott Hutton commented.