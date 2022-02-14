Gravity reports prelim Q4 revenue of KRW 97B, operating profit of KRW 10B
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) reported Q4 preliminary revenue of KRW 97 billion and operating profit is KRW 10 billion.
For full year the preliminary consolidated revenue is KRW 414 billion and operating profit is KRW 97 billion.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 247 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Business updates: Gravity Game Hub PTE., Ltd., a subsidiary in Singapore, is going to launch Ragnarok Online in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia in February, 2022.
Ragnarok Begins, a MMORPG mobile and PC game, is scheduled to run the second CBT for mobile and PC game version in the second half of 2022.
Ragnarok Origin was launched in the United States and Canada on November 10, 2021. The game is planning to be launched in additional markets within the year of 2022.