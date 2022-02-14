Goldman Sachs cuts S&P 500 price target to 4,900

Goldman Sachs is lowering its forecast for the broader market in the face of seven expected rate hikes and higher Treasury yields.

David Kostin and the equity team lowered its year-end prediction for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 4,900 from 5,100, while the rates team boosted its expectations for the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) to 2.25%.

"The macro backdrop this year is considerably more challenging than in 2021," Kostin wrote in a note. "However, we continue to expect that equity prices will rise alongside earnings and reach a new all-time high in 2022."

"During the last 50 years, a 'goldilocks' environment of accelerating GDP growth and stable real yields has typically been associated with a 12-month S&P 500 return of +16%," he added. "However, when growth is decelerating and real yields are rising, 12-month S&P 500 returns have averaged +8%."

"Our revised forecast implies a 2022 full-year total return of 4%, modestly below the historical average. Our interim 3- and 6-month targets are 4500 (+2% from today) and 4700 (+6%)."

Goldman also lists three alternative scenarios:

"If inflation remains high and prompts continued Fed hiking that lifts the terminal funds rate well beyond the market and our economists’ estimates, we expect the cost of equity would rise on net and the S&P 500 would decline by 12% to 3900." "Alternatively, if inflation recedes by more than expected this year and results in fewer Fed hikes, we expect the cost of equity would fall and the S&P 500 would rise by 24% to 5500." "Finally, if the US economy tips into a recession - a question investors have increasingly been asking - the typical 24% recession peak-to-trough price decline would reduce the S&P 500 to 3600."

Stocks are under pressure to start with week with Ukraine tensions rising.