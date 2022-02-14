KBR nabs $207M contract for supporting PATRIOT Missile System enhancement
Feb. 14, 2022 6:40 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) received a $207M task order for conducting multi-disciplined analyses and develop recommendations to enhance the capabilities of the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) missile defense system.
- Under the scope of this task order, KBR will support modeling and simulation efforts for surveillance, guidance, fire control, engagement decision logic, interceptor flyout, seeker, and warhead performance to analyze overall system performance effectively and efficiently.
- KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's multiple-award contract vehicle designed to develop and create new knowledge for the DoD.
- Work on the 5-year contract will be primarily performed at Redstone Arsenal Government facilities and KBR offices in Huntsville, Alabama.