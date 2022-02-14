Collegium Pharmaceutical to acquire BioDelivery Sciences for $5.60/share in all cash deal
Feb. 14, 2022 6:57 AM ETBioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI), COLLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) soared 51.1% in premarket Monday amid merger agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL).
- Under the terms, Collegium Pharmaceutical will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of BDSI at the price of $5.60/share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value of $604M.
- The consideration represents a 54% premium to BDSI common stock’s closing price of $3.64 on Feb.11 and a premium of 65% over the 30 trading days volume weighted average price of $3.40.
- The deal is expected to be immediately and highly accretive driven by identified annual synergies of at least $75M.
- The addition of BELBUCA® provides a second growth driver and ELYXYB™ establishes foothold in Neurology to Collegium.
- Pursuant to the closure of tender offer, Collegium to acquire all remaining shares at the same price of $5.60/share through a second step merger.
- The deal is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2022.
- Conference Call scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET.