Collegium Pharmaceutical to acquire BioDelivery Sciences for $5.60/share in all cash deal

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) soared 51.1% in premarket Monday amid merger agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL).
  • Under the terms, Collegium Pharmaceutical will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of BDSI at the price of $5.60/share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value of $604M.
  • The consideration represents a 54% premium to BDSI common stock’s closing price of $3.64 on Feb.11 and a premium of 65% over the 30 trading days volume weighted average price of $3.40.
  • The deal is expected to be immediately and highly accretive driven by identified annual synergies of at least $75M.
  • The addition of BELBUCA® provides a second growth driver and ELYXYB™ establishes foothold in Neurology to Collegium.
  • Pursuant to the closure of tender offer, Collegium to acquire all remaining shares at the same price of $5.60/share through a second step merger.
  • The deal is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Conference Call scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.