North America's busiest trade link is open for business once again after Canadian police ended a six-day blockade spurred by the "Freedom Convoy" protests. The Ambassador Bridge connects downtown Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, and is responsible for 30% of $600B in annual two-way trade between the U.S. and Canada. All lanes were open for traffic as of 11 p.m. ET, and while normal border processing has resumed, Canada's Border Services Agency advised against non-essential travel.

Snapshot: Police stepped up their presence on Sunday with more than 50 cruisers, buses and armored trucks, making arrests and towing vehicles to clear access to the bridge. A Canadian judge had earlier granted police permission to forcibly remove protesters following a petition from the City of Windsor and auto industry representatives. High-level consultations also took place, with President Biden meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau via video teleconference on Friday.

Carmakers like Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Chrysler-maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had to cut production over the last week since parts couldn't be delivered. Canadian auto parts suppliers also started to cut output without being able to ship orders to the U.S. According to IHS Markit, the blockade could cost the industry as as much as $850M, with the daily flow in vehicles and parts estimated at $141M per day.

Go deeper: While the demonstration on the Ambassador Bridge has come to an end, the protests are continuing elsewhere. Truckers and their supporters have been camped out in Ottawa for three weeks, disrupting life in the Canadian capital. Another "Freedom Convoy" continues block access to the Coutts border crossing in western Canada, connecting the province of Alberta with Montana, while traffic has also been disrupted on the Peace Bridge near Buffalo and the Surrey border crossing in British Columbia.