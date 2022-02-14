Bright Health CEO to step down next month
Feb. 14, 2022 7:04 AM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Chief Executive Officer Simeon Schindelman has decided to resign from his position with effect from March 11.
- He will be replaced by the company’s current Chief Financial Officer, Jay Matushak, on an interim basis.
- Mr. Matushak will head the management as the company conducts a search for the new leadership, Bright Health (BHG) announced in a regulatory filing last Friday.
- In its public debut last June, the shares of the health insurance company fell below the IPO price even after the company downsized the public offering. However, the shares have recovered this year with a gain of more than a tenth of value.
- Early this month, Bright Health (BHG) updated its 2022 membership guidance to more than 1 million lives across the Commercial and Medicare segments.