Garrett Motion GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.10, revenue of $862M misses by $1M

Feb. 14, 2022 7:05 AM ETGarrett Motion Inc. (GTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Garrett Motion press release (NASDAQ:GTX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $862M (-14% Y/Y) misses by $1M.
  • Shares +4.6% PM
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $129 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.0%
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $136 million
  • Adjusted free cash flow totaled $151 million; Adjusted free cash flow conversion rate was 194%
  • Guidance FY22: Revenue is expected to range between $3.70-$4.00B. That is sales growth of 4% to 13%; Adjusted EBITDA of $590-$650M; and GAAP Net Income of $295M to $340M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.