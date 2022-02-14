Garrett Motion GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.10, revenue of $862M misses by $1M
Feb. 14, 2022 7:05 AM ETGarrett Motion Inc. (GTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Garrett Motion press release (NASDAQ:GTX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $862M (-14% Y/Y) misses by $1M.
- Shares +4.6% PM
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $129 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.0%
- Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $136 million
- Adjusted free cash flow totaled $151 million; Adjusted free cash flow conversion rate was 194%
- Guidance FY22: Revenue is expected to range between $3.70-$4.00B. That is sales growth of 4% to 13%; Adjusted EBITDA of $590-$650M; and GAAP Net Income of $295M to $340M